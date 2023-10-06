American scientist names three foods harmful to the brain

To ensure brain health, it is important to reduce inflammation and toxin exposure, as well as maintain normal blood circulation. This opinion was expressed by Dale Bredesen, an American scientist and specialist in neurodegenerative diseases.

Many factors can lead to brain health problems, including those that we cannot control, such as genetics and age. But some contribute to keeping the brain in good condition, such as physical activity and maintaining a normal weight.

A nutrient-dense diet rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and micronutrients can be beneficial for brain health. However, some foods can be harmful.

Here are three of the worst foods for brain health:

Fried chicken

Consumption of fried foods is associated with an increased risk of cognitive problems with brain health.

Jelly candies

They contain almost no nutrients and can lead to memory loss and an increased risk of dementia.

Shellfish

You need to choose seafood carefully, as consuming fried foods and seafood with a lot of mercury can cause harm. It is recommended to eat fish such as salmon, mackerel, sardines, and herring instead, which are high in omega-3 fatty acids and have low levels of mercury.

