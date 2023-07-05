There are kids who dream of becoming soccer players or world musicians, but the idea of getting paid £100,000 (over $125,000) to look after a couple of dogs is definitely up there with the most amazing jobs of all time. So when an American family posted an ad for a "live-in dog sitter," they were inundated with responses.

Upon arriving in the UK, the wealthy family turned to Fairfax and Kensington, a top-notch international recruitment agency based in South Kensington, London, to find the perfect candidate.

Having advertised the position on LinkedIn two weeks ago, the company expected a certain number of applications, but when the local media spread the word, the number of interested parties skyrocketed.

Within a few days, the number of candidates grew from 300 to more than 2,000.

"This is our first job like this, and the salary associated with it is impressive. Even if you're a veterinarian, it's hard to make that kind of money," George Dunn of Fairfax and Kensington told the New York Post.

The job posting stated that the successful candidate must provide "unparalleled care and attention" to this adorable pair of four-legged friends.

This included feeding, grooming, and arranging vet visits, vaccinations, and medical care. In addition, the sitter needed to make an effort and develop an individualized exercise program for the dogs so that they receive appropriate physical and mental stimulation.

As luck would have it, the selected candidate also had to be able to travel with their four-legged charges around the globe, ensuring that they had a comfortable and fun trip.

Interestingly, due to the billionaire owners' financial status, the dog sitter also had to have "the ability to handle confidential information with the utmost care and secrecy."

Although the breed of the dogs was not specified, Dunn told Fox that they were large dog breeds.

