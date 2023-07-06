An alternative to lazy dumplings: a recipe for sweet pasta with strawberries in 15 minutes

A very simple dish for when you want sweet dumplings but don't have time to cook them. The dish can be eaten both cold and hot.

Ingredients:

Farfalle pasta - 300 g

Strawberries - 250 g

Sugar - 20 g

Vanilla sugar - 10 g

Butter - 50 g

Method of preparation:

1. Cook the pasta according to the instructions on the package and put it in a colander.

2. Rinse the strawberries, dry them, remove the stems and cut them into slices.

3. Return the pasta to the saucepan, add butter, strawberry pieces, sugar, vanilla sugar and mix.

4. Serve garnished with berries.

