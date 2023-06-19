Sharks attack Netflix crew during filming of show

A crew filming the Netflix documentary series in Hawaii had a near-death experience when they encountered tiger sharks. According to Toby Knowlan, the director of the series, the crew was attacked by sharks that leaped onto the boat and caused substantial damage.

Hugh Cordy, the producer of the series, explained to Forbes that the initial plan was to conduct an underwater shoot with tiger sharks in the shallow waters of Laysan.

"But on the first day that the tiger sharks were present, the team boarded inflatable boats and encountered two attacking sharks. It was reminiscent of a scene from the movie Jaws," Cordy explained.

He mentioned that the team, in a state of panic, had to swim away swiftly, being just approximately 100 meters away from the shore.

"As the water approached us, a tiger shark leaped onto the boat, causing extensive damage with its powerful strikes. The boat was left in a mangled state... It was a horrifying experience. It was the second shark that had attacked us that day," Cordy added.

He attributed this aggressive behavior of the predators to their hunger.

As a reminder, in early June 2023, a shark attacked two tourists, a man and a woman, who were 30 meters from the shore in Hurghada, Egypt. While the woman was able to escape, unfortunately, the man did not survive.

