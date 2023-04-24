SOLOVEY aerial reconnaissance captures video of enemy 2C4 Tulip 'hunting'

In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian soldiers spotted an enemy C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar. Thanks to the vigilance of aerial reconnaissance men, it was destroyed.

A video of the explosion of a 240mm self-propelled mortar has been posted online. It was posted by SOLOVEY aerial reconnaissance men in their telegram channel.

Read also: Ukrainian military destroyed enemy mortar "Tulip" near Maryinka (video)

Video of the day

It is noted that the fighters of the 116th Territorial Defence Brigade, the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade (79th Air Assault Brigade) and the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade "Zaporizhian Sich" worked on enemy equipment near Maryinka (Donetsk region).

The video shows how the enemy "parked" a 2C4 Tulip self-propelled mortar in a village between houses. Aerial reconnaissance spotted the enemy equipment and transmitted the coordinates to the artillery. The mortar was blown to smithereens by accurate shots.

For reference: 2S4 Tulip - according to the Russian Ministry of Defence, this self-propelled mortar is "the most powerful mortar in the world, which has no analogues".

The calibre is 240 mm. The firing range is up to 20 kilometres. At this distance, Tulip high-explosive mines are capable of destroying fortified buildings, manpower and armoured vehicles of the enemy.

The 2C4 Tulip mortars were used by the Russian military in the assault on the Luhansk airport in 2014 and in the assault on the Azovstal plant during the battle for Mariupol in 2022.

It was put into service with some Artillery Brigades of the Reserve of the Main Command. The 2S4 Tulip is designed to destroy enemy weapons of mass destruction, their long-term fortifications and field-type engineering structures, fortified buildings, sheltered manpower and equipment, command posts, artillery and missile batteries, and other military equipment inaccessible to direct artillery fire.

The main weapon is a 240mm 2B8 mortar. The mortar is mounted by a base plate frame to the beams on the upper aft hull sheet of the 2C4 chassis.

The 2C4 mortar is equipped with a special winch for ground-launching. The mortar's gunner fires the shot using a special remote control.

The 2C4 Tulip has a very original design. The artillery section is located on the roof of the hull. Inside the chassis body, there is a crew, equipment and ammunition for the gun.

We also offer you to watch how the Special Forces used a ZELYA drone to blow up an enemy truck with its crew.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

