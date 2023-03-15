The 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively shot down the occupiers' Su-24 near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" shot down a Russian SU-24 aircraft. The occupiers' fighter jet was shot down in the Bakhmut direction.

The spokesman of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Serhii Bratchuk, published the information about the downed aircraft. The news was also confirmed by the Head of the Office of the President, Andrii Yermak.

It is noted that the fighter jet went down near the village of Klishchiivka. The Russian army personnel, as well as mercenaries of the "Wagner" PMC are currently based there.

The video shows the downed plane falling and bursting into flames after hitting the ground. The pilot, who was at the helm of the fighter jet, managed to eject.

The white dome of his parachute is visible in the video. However, it later became clear that the straps of his parachute got tangled in tree branches.

