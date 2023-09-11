80 by 20: How to apply Pareto's law when cleaning

Many people know the Pareto Law, which states that "20% of the effort produces 80% of the result, and the remaining 80% of the effort produces only 20% of the result."

Read also: Why you shouldn't wash windows after sunset: signs that will keep you safe

This law is applied in various areas of our lives. The greenpost website provides tips on how to use Pareto's law to organize space in your home.

Let's look at an example related to your wardrobe. How many items in your wardrobe do you wear most often? According to Pareto's law, you only have 20% of your clothes that you use regularly, and the other 80% are lying around useless. This rule applies not only to your clothes, but also to various other things in your home, such as dishes, toys, appliances, and so on.

Video of the day

Think about how many unnecessary things are stored in your home and take up too much space. A large number of unnecessary items can overwhelm your space and create inconvenience.

So, to use Pareto's law in organizing your home, you should only keep the things you really need and that bring you joy and satisfaction. Consistently organizing your home will allow you to spend more time on family, development, relaxation, and other enjoyable aspects of life instead of wasting time maintaining order amongst the excess stuff.

Read UAportal's article to find out what products can be used to clean the shower enclosure to improve its appearance and extend its service life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!