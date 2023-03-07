March 8, 2023: what not to give to women on March 8

Spring is finally here. On March 8, we will celebrate International Women's Day. Men are preparing in advance to congratulate their women on the first spring holiday.

UAportal offers to learn how not to make a mistake in choosing a gift and what, at first glance, can turn out to be a complete disappointment for women.

If you are going to buy flowers, consider what kind of plants your sweetheart likes. Perhaps you should not buy cut flowers but choose those that grow in pots. In addition, many women prefer more practical gifts. And flowers in a pot will please longer than a bouquet that will fade in a few days.

Maybe some women prefer to be given money. However, such a gift will not bring lasting satisfaction. It is better to buy a certificate for some beauty procedures or in a perfume store.

It is better not to give perfume to women because you may not know exactly what kind of scents your beloved likes. And even if you know a woman's favorite perfume, you shouldn't buy it - maybe she already wants to try something new. It also applies to cosmetics.

Soft toys are code red. Only girls under 15 may like this thing.

Kitchen utensils are also prohibited. Give up the idea of gifts that carry patriarchal reminders. A modern woman can earn not only a new frying pan or pot.

As for sweets, it is better to take into account the preferences of your partner. If she is active in sports and prefers a healthy diet, it is better to buy fruit and put them in a nice basket.

Underwear should not be considered a gift either. Even if you know the person you are going to give a nice lace lingerie to well, stop and think again. You may miss with style and material she prefers, what color and what size she needs.

You should not buy the so-called "dust collectors" - figurines, decor elements, etc. Such a gift may not fit the interior at all, and your partner won't know what to do with it.

It is important to remember: on March 8, women expect gifts from their loved ones that will make them feel valued and loved. Therefore, we offer you options on what to give women.

You can choose an unusual gift, for example, spending time together in a cafe or restaurant. Or go rollerblading or skating together, go bowling or to the cinema.

You can give a certificate for a master class. So you will have a great time together and get a new experience. For example, you can choose a creative master class, a lesson from a professional chef, pottery classes, courses or even a certificate for a couples massage. You can also invite your partner to a horseback ride or a romantic evening in an atmospheric place.

An active photo frame or original jewelry can be an interesting gift.

Any girl or woman on March 8 will be most pleased with your attention. So if you are not around on this festive day, you can congratulate your loved one with warm words or cards.

