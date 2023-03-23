6 most effective tips to help extend the life of your smartphone battery

Recently, the Android operating system and smartphones based on it have made significant progress. However, one of the biggest problems remains the battery of the gadget, as few of them can boast of sufficient autonomy.

Despite this, Android remains popular because it forms the basis for dozens of smartphone manufacturers, allowing users to choose a gadget at a price they want and with a large number of free applications to install on the OS. Although mobile phones used to have better battery life, it is necessary to know how to keep your smartphone charged, especially considering its large screen and power.

Read also: How to take high-quality photos even with a poor camera on a budget smartphone

Video of the day

Uninstall proprietary unnecessary apps

Many brands of Android smartphones abuse the openness of the OS by creating clones of apps with own unique features that users never open. Such apps can drain the battery, take up space, and automatically update in the background.

To avoid these problems, you can limit their background updates and uninstall unnecessary affiliate programs such as Microsoft Office, PowerPoint, Excel, OneDrive, Facebook, Services, App Installer, and Meta App Manager. Instead, you can use Facebook Lite or access the social network through a browser. To clear your smartphone of unnecessary applications, open Settings and go to the Applications submenu, and then uninstall or disable everything you don't need.

Get rid of Battery Saver apps

Most apps that claim to save battery don't actually work. They can only disable background processes, but this is temporary and can be done on your own. It's important to remember that such apps can drain the battery themselves, so it's best not to use them.

Use optimized apps

Check the app's system data to see if it supports your smartphone and is optimized for your version of Android. If not, try to find a similar application from another developer that will work much better on your smartphone and won't drain the battery as much.

Update your Android

Check the app's system data to see if it supports your smartphone and is optimized for your version of Android. If not, try to find a similar application from another developer that will work much better on your smartphone and won't drain the battery as much.

Read also: What are 3 main mistakes we make when charging a smartphone that kills the battery

Use Wi-Fi instead of mobile internet

The mobile network itself has a very strong impact on the battery, so it's best to use free Wi-Fi where it's available. But keeping Wi-Fi turned on while you're outside isn't the best idea either, as your smartphone will constantly try to find a free network and connect to it.

Therefore, you should only turn on Wi-Fi outdoors when you need the Internet. Or at least where you know for sure that there is an available network.

Turn off unnecessary features

Turn off Bluetooth, NFC, location, mobile internet, and hotspot features when you're not using them.

You don't have to turn off everything at once. To start, turn off a few of them and see how it affects your battery. During this time, you'll also realize whether you really need these features to be always on.

Recall, there are certain rules when charging a smartphone from a power bank. Thanks to them, your gadget will function well. Previously, we wrote about one little trick that will help you charge your smartphone much faster and how to save your smartphone cable from breaking.

If you have scratches and scuffs on your gadget, it is easy to polish the smartphone or tablet screen, but you should do it carefully so as not to damage it. You can easily remove scratches on your smartphone screen using toothpaste.

A phone battery can drain quickly due to one common mistake users make. This causes the components of your gadget to wear out.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!