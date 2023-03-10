5 things you should never pick up from the ground and bring home

Never pick these things up from the ground because they bring bad luck. Sometimes people find different things on the street, but not all of them should be picked up. Because they can bring misfortune, trouble and grief.

UAportal explains which things are harmful. Therefore, in no case should you pick them up and bring them into your home.

1. Coins and money in general. Metal money can absorb not only positive energy but also negative energy. With positive energy, a coin will become a talisman, but in this case, it is not forgotten on the street.

Coins and paper money can also be used for conspiracies, transferring illnesses, failures, and other problems.

2. Keys. This object is often used in magical rituals. In particular, in order to "close" misfortune. After that, the key is thrown away. If you find it and pick it up, you will let trouble into your life.

3. Pins, needles and pins, and any sharp objects. These things are very easy to charge with negativity and bad energy, and therefore they can appear on the street for a reason. It is very dangerous to pick them up from the ground and take them in your hands, as you can bring serious disaster on yourself.

4. Jewellery and crosses. Very powerful talismans are gold jewellery, jewellery with stones, wickerwork. Such an accessory can be dangerous not for its owner.

A cross is a sacred thing and very personal. It is connected with a person's destiny and memorializes their actions (both good and bad). If you wear someone else's cross on your person, you will take on someone else's sins.

5. Toys, especially homemade ones, absorb energy, especially negative energy. It is very dangerous to find a doll or other toy at an intersection or in places that are not popular.

As a reminder, almost everyone was told as a child that you should never eat with a knife. However, not everyone knows where this sign came from and what the consequences of breaking it are.

