5 tips to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew

There are several simple methods that will allow you to uncork a bottle of wine even without a corkscrew. These tricks are really effective, but they should be used with caution.

Some practical tools are used to simplify our daily lives. For example, a corkscrew can be replaced by another tool that is unlikely but available to us. This is reported by Sante Plus.

How to open a bottle of wine without a corkscrew?

1. Open the bottle with a self-tapping screw and pliers.

If you can't find a corkscrew, get out your toolbox. Check to see if you have a self-tapping screw and pliers. These two tools will allow you to open a bottle of wine quickly. Just insert the screw well, then use the pliers to pull the screw out. It can be replaced with a nail gun. These two tools will do the same effect as a corkscrew.

You can even use a wrench to open the bottle. This time, you must press it well into the cork before turning and pulling the cork at the same time.

Warning: this technique does not work with wooden bottle caps or with those that have been damaged after several opening attempts.

2. Open the bottle with a lighter or flashlight.

A lighter can be very useful even when opening a bottle. To do this, heat the area below the neck. A minute is enough time for the cork to come out of the bottle. This is due to the expansion of air under the cork, which pushes it out of the neck. To facilitate the process, it is advisable to rotate the bottle to effectively warm all areas.

Caution: Be careful not to burn yourself when using the lighter.

3. Try the duo of a slotted spoon and a self-tapping screw to open a bottle.

You can open a bottle without a corkscrew by using these two tools. First, a screw and then a slotted spoon. To do this, place a spoon on the neck of the bottle, screw the screw into one of the holes in the spoon. Then you can twist it with the slotted spoon and voila!

You can also use a knife. Simply insert the pointed end, inserting a few centimeters from the jagged edges. This allows you to twist the cork and push it out. You can also insert a blade that will act like a screwdriver and then gently turn the cap before removing it.

4. A long pencil to open the bottle.

This method allows you to push the cork as far in as possible instead of opening the bottle as you would with a corkscrew. The length of the pencils will allow you to clean the neck of the bottle. You can also use a metal pen or a sharp wooden spoon.

Attention: such methods can stain your clothes or interior textiles.

5. A soda bottle or shoe to pull out the cork.

This amazing trick is to use a 1.5 liter plastic soda bottle. Hold the wine bottle firmly and then tap the bottom of it sharply with the water bottle several times. The cork will start to come out a little bit, and then with a few movements you can get it out.

Another trick is to open the bottle by tapping it on a hard surface. Just put it in your shoes to protect the bottom. Place it horizontally before knocking it against the wall. Next, use your hand to remove the cork from the bottle.

Warning: this method also has disadvantages because the wine can be shaken inside the bottle, which is not good for it.

