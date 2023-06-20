It is not necessary to update your wardrobe every season to look stylish. It is enough to have basic clothes with which you can create interesting looks.

Elle suggested 5 clothes that will become an indispensable base in your closet. This will make the process of creating a look easy and successful.

Choose things for the summer made of lightweight or natural fabrics that are practical and comfortable. You should be comfortable wearing them in the heat.

This will also solve another popular problem among girls, meaning you will always have something to wear. That's because basic clothes can be combined with bright and more extravagant ones.

White T-shirt

Shorts

Choose shorts made of denim or natural fabrics.

A simple shirt

Choose simple white, blue, milk, striped or bright shirts. You can combine them with other different shirts or tops, T-shirts, etc.

Light pants

Stylists suggest wearing light linen or cotton pants that are suitable for going out on the town or traveling.

Dress

As a reminder, the famous designer Andre Tan spoke about the main fashion trends for summer 2023. It is worth paying attention to monochrome, bright red, cutouts and abdominal exposure, etc.

