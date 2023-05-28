The 3 easiest ways to scare birds away from berry trees in the garden

Many gardeners not only know the best time to plant vegetables and arrange them in their beds to improve flavor and health, but they also know how to fight harmful insects. If you already know how to protect currant bushes from aphids, you can adopt a few simple life hacks that will help protect cherries and cherries from starlings and other birds.

The most harmful birds for fruit trees are sparrows, starlings, jays, titmice, and robins. They can not only deprive you of your harvest, but also damage tree branches and transfer parasitic fungi.

How do I scare away annoying birds from plums, cherries, and sweet cherries?

Use of special nets. One of the most effective methods is to cover the trees with special nets that can be purchased at garden stores. They are usually green in color and do not affect the appearance of the garden, nor do they interfere with fruit ripening. Another alternative is to use old tulle; Use of odors. Another way to scare away birds is to spray trees with infusions of garlic, citrus fruits, or pine needles. The main disadvantage of this method is that it works only until the first heavy rain, as water washes away the protection, and the procedure will have to be repeated; Use of rustling objects. Birds are more confident in places where there is peace and quiet, so many gardeners hang plastic bags, Christmas tinsel, bright foil, CDs, and children's windmill toys on branches. They work thanks to the bright color and sound created by the wind.

