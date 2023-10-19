10 things you must have at home to attract good luck and money

People have long held different omens and prejudices. This peculiarity of the Ukrainian people is often incomprehensible to foreigners.

In addition to the usual prohibitions, such as taking out the garbage after sunset, there are those that will not warn against troubles, but attract good luck and happiness. It is believed that some decor and interior items will have a positive energy and attract wealth and success.

1. Horseshoe - a powerful amulet that can protect the dwelling from evil spirits, and the owners - from negativity. Also this thing attracts positivity and prosperity.

If the horns are down, bad luck will not be able to get into your house; if the horns are up - a symbol of wealth and good luck.

2. A key is an ancient talisman that symbolizes wealth, good luck and happiness. If you hang a few keys, the power of the amulet will only increase. Three keys will become a symbol of a faithful love.

3. A round mirror in a wooden frame absorbs positive waves and returns, but multiplying several times. If such a thing hangs in the house, the whole family will fight less and they will be happier.

4. Wax candle is a symbol of light, wisdom and prosperity. Due to it , the owners of the house will succeed in all endeavors and happiness.

5. The bee symbolizes good luck and wealth. If you have a picture with bees, figurines and magnets with insects at home, the amount of luck and happiness will increase many times over. It also establishes the financial flow.

6. A ball of red yarn will fill the house with coziness and good luck, as it is a symbol of prosperity and will settle money problems. Put the yarn in a good dish and place it in a sideboard or shelving unit. You can wear a red yarn on your wrist for every day.

7. A bell hanging by the door is a strong hedge against evil spirits and unclean. Their melody accumulates positivity in the room and attracts good luck.

8. A coin is a powerful talisman for wealth. If you have an amulet in the form of a yellow coin, carry it with you, it will attract financial offers and money. It will be useful to put a statue of a frog holding a coin in its mouth.

9. A corn is a symbol of longevity, fertility, health and spiritual energy. Put a few acorns at home, then there will always be an atmosphere of happiness and health at home.

10. Crystal figurines. This stone has always symbolized knowledge, purity of thoughts and wealth accumulating energy.

Recall that bans and prejudices in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the cultural identity of the country. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common prejudices and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian household and family life.

