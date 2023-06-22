10 things not to do on the eve of the wedding and on the wedding day

Our ancestors believed that certain formalities should be comply with when getting married. That way, the newlyweds' union would be strong and happy.

Here's what you shouldn't do on this happy day and the eve of the wedding. After all, some actions and deeds can negatively affect family life.

Read also: Five magnet words that repel money and attract problems

These 10 things you shouldn't do before and on the wedding day:

1. It is forbidden to let others try on the wedding rings. Otherwise you will bring bad luck.

2. The bride should not give others her wedding bouquet, even to hold it. In this case, there is a risk of losing family happiness.

Video of the day

3. At the wedding, the bride should throw another bouquet, not her own wedding bouquet. This one should remain with her.

4. On the wedding day, guests and other people are forbidden to walk between the newlyweds, as this can separate them. Also, they should not cross the road of the newlyweds as there will be quarrels and conflicts.

5. Brides should not dance at the wedding with someone else, but it is allowed to dance with their parents.

6. It is forbidden to give the bride and groom a group photo. This can lead to divorce.

7. The bride should not choose shoes with laces for the wedding, because this will bring confusion into your life.

8. Before the wedding, you can't wear a completely ready-made wedding outfit with all the elements.

9. Bride and groom are not allowed to sit on separate chairs at the wedding, there should be a common bench for them.

10. The bride should not choose a dress with a separate corset and skirt, as the family may break up. The dress should be one piece.

Read also: When to sweep the house to get rid of money problems

It is worth reminding that prohibitions and superstitions in Ukraine have played a significant role in shaping the country's cultural identity. Therefore, UAportal tells you about the most common superstitions and prohibitions that exist in Ukrainian everyday life and family life.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!