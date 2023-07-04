In New Moscow, drones attacked a military unit, there are hits (photos, video)

On the morning of July 4, explosions occurred in New Moscow, Moscow region of the Russian Federation. According to Russian media, citing emergency services, two drones were shot down.

This was reported by the Telegram channels Shot and STERNENKO.

The Emergencies Ministry reports that two drones were shot down in New Moscow near the village of Valuevo, with no casualties or damage.

According to Shot, two drones were shot down near the village of Valuevo in New Moscow at about 6 a.m.

"The emergency services received several reports of an explosion, and eyewitnesses said they saw falling debris. There was no fire, and the damage on the ground is being clarified. Emergency services have arrived at the scene," the Telegram channel writes.

It is noted that no visual damage was found at the site of the UAV crash, and no one was injured.

According to the STERNENKO Telegram channel, the drone attacked a military unit in the village of Kubinka, near Moscow. There was a hit to the administrative building.

Vnukovo airport is also reported to be closed.

As a reminder, Russians attacked the center of Sumy with drones , hitting a residential building.

