Visit 300 locations in Ukraine from the comfort of your couch. What we know

In 2020, Artem Shambalov, the author of the YouTube channel #Bezviz and co-founder of the startup tTravel, began a two-month long journey through his homeland. The results of the exhausting but interesting journey were: A Great Journey Through Ukraine movie and a travel guide app.

Thanks to Artem, we can travel around our native country right on the couch and learn about very interesting places and their features to plan our personal travels as best we can.

What we learn from the movie

The advantage and highlight of the film is that the author visited little-known and unpopular places. This helps us to expand our borders and reveals the tourist potential of our beautiful country.

The film also has English subtitles, which helps in the international tourism arena and opens Ukraine to the world.

You will be able to learn about places that are not popular tourist destinations, but are extremely beautiful and suitable for an exciting and informative journey.

In 50 days, the author managed to cover 6,000 kilometers and explore 300 locations.

"It's very difficult to calculate the exact budget of this trip for 1 person, because I was alone on some parts of the route, and my companions joined me on others. I think that if I had traveled alone for 2 months, I would have spent about 50 thousand hryvnias," - Artem shared in an interview with 24 travel channel.

Which locations are included in the movie

Get ready to take a pencil and mark the places you recognize, because the film covers:

Kyiv;

Odesa

Lviv;

Odesa Oblast;

Kherson Oblast;

Mykolaiv Oblast;

Dakhovsky estate;

Kyiv region;

Zhytomyr Oblast;

Vinnytsia Oblast;

Kamyanets-Podilsky;

Chernivtsi Oblast;

Dovbush rocks;

Tustan;

Borzhavy;

Dnipropetrovska Oblast, etc.

According to the protagonist, he was impressed by dozens of places, but:

"The biggest pattern breaker was in Dnipro. The urbanism in some neighborhoods of this city is amazing! The Kherson region is very picturesque, the Liadovskyi Monastery on the border with Moldova, a huge number of cathedrals and palaces in small villages. Kremenets impressed me a lot! Chernivtsi looks very homely if you walk through the narrow, quiet streets. Kamianets-Podilskyi is a model of a small tourist city for me! Ternopil is a really nice city! Uzhhorod has its own special cozy atmosphere. Ivano-Frankivsk is a very underrated city. And, of course, Lviv, Odesa, and Kyiv! But everyone knows about them."

On the official YouTube channel, the film has already gained 40,000 likes, and more than 2,000 commenters call it "the best video about Ukraine."

But it's better to see once than hear 100 times.