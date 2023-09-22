A unique sunset in the capital. Where to look for Instagram locations in early fall

Watching the sky turn yellow and pink, changing the color of everything around us, is a special kind of therapy. It is important to see as much of the beautiful, natural, and infinite as possible today, when there is a lot of changeable and fleeting things around us.

Kyiv boasts many places from which you can romantically and inspiringly watch the last ray of the sun fall over the horizon. We offer our TOP places where your insta-photos will be of high quality and your romantic evening will be perfect.

Trukhaniv Island

This pop and popular place in the capital changes its atmosphere in the evening and acquires different colors. The reflection in the water and the illumination of the bridge add to the overall picture of the colorful sky, which enhances the WOW effect. The location itself is very comfortable and cozy. You can sit with a friend, or have a romantic evening, even a cozy family evening fits perfectly into the "interior".

Poshtova Ploshcha metro station, cross the pedestrian bridge over the Dnipro.

Hryshko National Botanical Garden

In contrast to the sandy beach and the close water, there will be a magnificent nature on the hill. The hills of the Botanical Garden offer unique panoramas of the city and locations for watching picturesque sunsets. In addition, the background nature here is unique, and the golden autumn dresses it in colors that you wouldn't dream of. The Botanical Garden is a wonderful walk that has its own unique colorful ending every day.

Pecherska metro station, 1 Timiryazevska Street.

Obolonskaya embankment

A location where the panorama of the city with a crimson evening color is right in the palm of your hand. The perfect place for location, a large selection of viewpoints and additional features to make your evening continue. The lanterns on the opposite bank will reflect their rays in the water, and the sky will change shades for a long time, making the panorama of skyscrapers stunning.

Nyvky metro station, Natalka Park.

Park of Eternal Glory

You can give free rein to space and thoughts, and let the sunset play out on a large canvas in the Park of Eternal Glory, sitting on the parapets of tall hills. Here, the sunset emphasizes the treetops and the changing blue color of the sky. You will see the shades changing and the horizon burning.

Arsenalna metro station, 15 Lavrska Street.

Kyiv Sea

For those who love sunsets at sea, this location is perfect. Here, the rays of the setting sun play on the water to the last, swaying on small waves, or shimmer in the calm waters of calmness. In this place, half of the reservoir is equal to half of the sky, divided by a small strip of darkening horizon.

Heroiv Dnipra metro station.

Bell tower of St. Sophia Cathedral

Rising to a height of 76 meters, you will be breathtaken by the endless panoramas of the capital. And when the sun starts to set, the picture becomes so beautiful that it is difficult to describe, because this beauty captures your feelings and carries you away. But you want to stop at this moment desperately, at least to repeat it exactly. And even a few hundred steps won't stop you on your way to unique beauty.

Sofiyivska Square, 24 Volodymyrska Street.

Zamkova Hora

The Zamkova Hora changes the image of the city dramatically, illuminating it from a different angle. Here, the capital seems capricious, infantile, and nakedly adolescent. Spires, peaks, massive buildings and sturdy roofs in the rays of the setting sun acquire a certain foreboding and stir long-lost strings in the soul. But the excitement fades away with the rays that take all anxiety with them.

Kontraktova Ploshcha metro station, Andriyivsky Uzviz.

Glass bridge

The new glass inhabitant of the capital has already experienced many adventures and become one of its own. The panorama of the city and the Dnipro River, the rays of the sunset reflected in the glass canvas of the bridge, changing your color, is a great entourage for the end of the day. It will be a vivid impression to your picturesque walk, even alone with yourself.

We wish you pleasant and quiet evenings in contemplation of beauty.