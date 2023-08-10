Little-known secrets of Princess Diana's style that conquer the world: summer 2023 trend

Princess Diana, known for her iconic clothing choices, had a little-known style secret that has now become an all-encompassing trend for summer 2023. It seems that the late princess was ahead of her time when it came to choosing shoes, especially silver shoes.

While many remember Princess Diana for her elegant ballet flats and two-tone shoes, it was her silver heels that truly set her apart. Even after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996, Princess Diana continued to incorporate these metallic shoes into her looks, demonstrating a cutting-edge approach to fashion.

In her early days as Princess Diana, affectionately known as "Shy Dee" by the press, she often chose closed pumps with elegant heels to wear to numerous events. During the royal tour of Australia in 1983, she effortlessly combined colorful dresses with silver shoes, proving their versatility and ability to complement any outfit.

Princess Diana was not only a trendsetter, but also one of the first followers of the ballet style, combining ballet elements with everyday clothes. She was often seen in romantic pale pink dresses decorated with sequined skirts, and, of course, in her signature silver shoes. Matching your handbag to your shoes was a popular style choice in the 80s that Diana continued to follow as her wardrobe evolved.

In addition to her love of closed-toe shoes, which is now being revived by her daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, the princess also favored slingback sandals. The famous shoe designer Jimmy Choo, who had the honor of meeting Diana in the 90s, said that he lost count of how many shoe models he had created for him.

