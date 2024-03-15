Revolutionary discovery: scientists discover in space a key component necessary for the origin of life

Scientists from the University of Hawaii at Manoa have made significant progress in the study of the origins of life by discovering glyceric acid in the space environment, which is essential for metabolic processes. This breakthrough was made possible by creating the molecule at low temperatures on ice-covered nanoparticles that replicate the conditions of outer space.

The results of the study were published in Science Advances and were obtained through a collaboration between the University of Hawaii's Department of Chemistry and scientists from the University of Mississippi. They conducted experiments with models of interstellar ice by synthesizing glyceric acid using cosmic ray analogs.

Glyceric acid, which is the basis for glycolysis, the process of converting food into energy, was found in space, suggesting that it may have formed in molecular clouds and star-forming regions before it reached Earth via cosmic bodies.

"Understanding how these molecules form in space is crucial to unraveling the mysteries of the origin of life," summarized Prof. Ralph I. Kaiser.

The study also emphasizes the importance of experimental work and computing in scientific research, which allows us to expand our knowledge of the chemistry of life in the Universe.

