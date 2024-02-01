The Special Operations Forces destroyed two Russian Grad multiple rocket launchers in the Southern sector. It happened in the Southern sector.

Daily video

This was reported by the press service of the Special Operations Forces on Telegram. The Ukrainian Armed Forces operators continue to perform combat missions and inflict significant losses on the Russian occupiers in all operational areas.

During aerial reconnaissance in the southern direction, the soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces discovered two BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers of the enemy, the statement said.

The Ukrainian soldiers said that they adjusted the fire of the HIMARS rocket and artillery unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at two enemy targets. As a result, the military equipment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was eliminated.

The military also published a video showing how an unmanned aerial vehicle detected a Grad MLRS near a forest belt. The enemy was trying to disguise the equipment, but after the Ukrainian soldiers struck, there was an explosion, fire, and thick gray smoke went up in the sky, and the missile systems were eliminated.

