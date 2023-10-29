A powerful magnetic storm has already begun: how long it will last and how to protect yourself

On October 29, 2023, the Earth was hit by a powerful magnetic storm caused by the ejection of a coronal mass from the Sun. The storm reached the K-INDEX 7 level.

These geomagnetic fluctuations will last until the end of the month. According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, they will subside only on November 2.

Magnetic storms can have a negative impact on human health, especially on weather-dependent people. During periods of powerful geomagnetic fluctuations, the world's population may experience headaches, dizziness, heart palpitations, weakness, and fatigue. Chronic diseases may be exacerbated.

If you experience any of these symptoms, consult a doctor.

Experts advise maintaining a healthy lifestyle during magnetic storms. Do not eat junk food, drink coffee or alcoholic beverages.

You should also reduce physical and mental stress. It is best to walk in the fresh air and drink more fluids during these days. Include more seasonal vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, and fish in your diet.

As a reminder, when birds and other animals make their seasonal migrations, they are guided by the geomagnetic field. However, coronal mass ejections on the Sun regularly trigger Earth's magnetic storms, which can temporarily disrupt the navigation process of birds on long-distance flights.

