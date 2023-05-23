Light as a cloud: how to make Japanese cheesecake at home

Japanese cheesecake is known all over the world for its airy tenderness. Its secret lies in the addition of whipped egg whites, which give it airiness.

Ingredients:

- 250 grams of cream cheese;

- 60 grams of butter;

- 100 millilitres of milk;

- 6 eggs;

- 60 grams of flour;

- 20 grams of corn starch;

- 1/4 teaspoon of salt;

- 1/4 teaspoon of lemon juice;

- 140 grams of sugar;

- Powdered sugar for decoration.

Method of preparation:

1. Set the oven to 160 degrees. Take a cheesecake tin with a diameter of 20 centimetres and line it with parchment.

2. Put the cottage cheese, butter and milk in a saucepan and heat them over low heat, stirring constantly.

3. Set aside and wait for it to cool.

4. Separate the yolks from the whites and put them in a large bowl. Add the flour, starch, salt and lemon juice and mix with a whisk. Add the cheese mixture and mix until smooth.

5. Put the whites in a bowl and beat, slowly adding sugar until peaks form. Add a third of the whites to the cottage cheese mixture and mix gently. Then add the second half of the egg whites.

6. Pour the mixture into the baking tin and place it in an ovenproof bowl or a larger baking dish and fill it with hot water to halfway up. Put it in the oven for an hour. After the baking time has elapsed, leave the cheesecake in the oven for another 15 minutes with the door slightly ajar.

7. Remove from the tin, wait for it to cool and sprinkle with powdered sugar.

