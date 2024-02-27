On February 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces downed another Russian Su-34 fighter aircraft. It happened in the eastern part of the frontline.

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said: "Another Su-34 downed in the eastern sector. Yesterday, Russian pilots managed to evade our missiles, but it will not always be so. So I advise the occupiers to see their families before each flight just in case. Because who knows whether they will be lucky or not this time."

What is known about the Russian Su-34 fighter aircraft

The Sukhoi Su-34 is an all-weather, two-seat fighter bomber developed in the Soviet Union.

The Su-34 is designed to engage ground and air targets.

It has a wide range of weapons, including missiles, bombs, and cannons.

Here are some of the characteristics of the Su-34:

Wingspan: 14,7 м

Length: 22.2 m

Height: 6,0 м

Maximum speed: 1,900 km/h

Flight range: 4,000 km

Practical ceiling: 17,000 м

Powerplant: two AL-31F turbojet engines

Armament: 30-mm GSH-30-1 cannon, various missiles, bombs and other ammunition.

