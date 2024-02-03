Attack on the Belbek airfield in Crimea: satellite images after the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike

On January 31, the Ukrainian military attacked the Belbek airfield in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, Crimea. As a result, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation suffered losses in aircraft and personnel.

DeepState analysts published satellite images of the scene before and after the attack. Experts noted that, according to preliminary information, the occupiers' command post was hit.

We are publishing satellite images of the aftermath of the Defense Forces' strike on the Belbek airfield in the occupied Crimea. According to the enemy, their air defense system worked successfully, but there is a nuance, the statement said.

The analysts emphasized that the losses of the Russian army in personnel will be known over time and with the "first obituaries in the enemy's social networks." However, according to preliminary information, Ukrainian fighters hit the Russian command post.

As a reminder, on January 31, at about 16:43, powerful explosions occurred in Sevastopol and Saki district in the temporarily occupied Crimea. In particular, after the strikes, a fire broke out in the northern part of Sevastopol. According to social media, as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on the Belbek airfield, the occupiers lost a Su-30 and two Su-27. Also, 12 Russian servicemen were killed and ten more were injured.

In addition, an "arrival" took place in Hvardiiske. As a result, nine occupants were killed and seven more were wounded.

