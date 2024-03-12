Astronomers discover unique water planet: is there life on it?

Astronomers have discovered a new planet called TOI-270 d. It is located 70 light years from Earth.

This planet has a huge ocean that can be quite deep, and it contains chemical elements that may be of biological origin. The Guardian writes about it.

TOI-270 d has a hydrogen-rich atmosphere, and, according to researchers, its surface consists entirely of an ocean of liquid water, the depth of which can vary from tens to hundreds of kilometers. The planet is about twice the size of the Earth. Water vapor, as well as traces of carbon dioxide and methane, have been detected in its atmosphere.

The planet TOI-270 d orbits its star so that it always faces it with only one side. This means that on one side of the planet, the water in the ocean is constantly very hot, while on the opposite side, the temperature is much lower, which can create conditions suitable for life.

