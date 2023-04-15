In Ukrainian schools, the number of subjects can be reduced: the initiative of Oksen Lisovoy

In Ukraine, schools can reduce the number of subjects that children study. This was announced by the Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi on Facebook.

The head of the Ministry of Education and Culture believes that it is difficult for students to learn the number of subjects that are available today. All the more so - "under the circumstances."

"I see an active discussion about the number of subjects studied by schoolchildren today in Ukraine. There are various arguments "for" reduction and "against". Let's talk frankly. Two years of covid and a year of a full-scale invasion. The load on the child is very high: both psychological and mental. This is about a large number of subjects, online learning, and additional classes to make up for a lost time. For example, in grades 7-9, children currently have about 20 subjects. Such a number is difficult to learn even without stress and online learning... And in our conditions - this is at the limit of possibilities," he wrote in public.

Lisovyi noted that the question is not so much about how many subjects there should be, but how to optimize educational programs, what load children receive in lessons and for homework, and in what form learning takes place.

He reminded me that starting in 2027, children will be able to choose the direction they want to study in a specialized high school.

"Accordingly, this should change the approach from multi-subject to a specific profile that is interesting to a schoolboy or a schoolgirl. Therefore, I ask you to share your opinion on this matter in the comments and tell about the experience of your children attending schools abroad. Our common goal is to create opportunities for children to acquire high-quality, useful, and modern education," the minister added.

