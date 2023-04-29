Oil depot on fire in Sevastopol: occupants claim UAV hit, highest fire class assigned (photos, video)

The so-called head of the region, Mikhail Razvozhayev, reported the fire at an oil depot in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol in his Telegram.

"A fuel tank is on fire in the area of Manganari Brothers Street in the Kozacha Bukhta neighborhood. According to preliminary information, the fire was caused by a UAV hit," he wrote.

He also added that the fire area is almost 1000 square meters, and the fire has been assigned the fourth class of danger.

Information about the victims and injured are being clarified.

