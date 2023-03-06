An ancient treasure hidden in a ceramic jug was found in Poland (photo)

A man surveying farmland in Poland accidentally came across an ancient ceramic jug. It contained a real treasure - there were coins dating back to the 17th century.

As reported on the Facebook page of the Lublin Voivodeship Department of Historical Monuments, the treasure weight is 3 kg. The vessel contained coins and pieces of cloth.

Currently, the hoard has been transferred for further study at the Archaeology Department of the Museum of Southern Podlasie in Biała Podlaska.

"On February 26 of this year, the Biała Podlaska Provincial Office for the Protection of Monuments (WUOZ) in Lublin received a message from Mr. Michał Łotys about the accidental discovery of a hoard of coins in the village of Zaniówka while searching for modern elements of mechanical equipment for agricultural machinery using a metal detector," the message reads.

Preliminary analysis showed that this coin treasure consists of a deposit of crown and Lithuanian shillings from the 17th century, estimated at 1,000 pieces, placed in a ceramic jug (so-called siewac) with traces of mechanical damage.

It is noted that the coins had different degrees of damage.

"An inspection of the discovery site showed that the deposit was intentionally laid in the subsoil (clearly outlined by a mark on the profile of the excavation made at the discovery site), in an arable field on the outskirts of the economic buildings (including historical ones) of the village of Zaniówka," added the Voivodeship.

