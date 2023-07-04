Polynesian sailors are known for their ability to cross the oceans in primitive canoes in search of new islands. And incredibly, they successfully found new places. They were helped by mysterious lights known as Te Lapa.

"Te Lapa" are mysterious lights that put science in front of a riddle. Scientists have not yet been able to uncover the origin of this Polynesian "compass". Although there are many theories, none of them can properly explain this phenomenon. We may never be able to understand it completely.

Since ancient times, Polynesians have talked about a mysterious phenomenon that helped their ancestors find new islands - Te Lapa, which translates as "flashing light". This term refers to the light that reflects off the ocean surface and following it leads to the discovery of new islands. Ancient Polynesian sailors used it as a convenient way to navigate, although modern science cannot explain its essence.

The first information about this phenomenon appeared in 1972, when David Lewis described it in his book "We the Mariners". Up to that point, science had successfully explained all methods of ocean navigation, but the lights of "The Paw" were a real challenge. Before the book was published, it was believed that the Polynesians had no way of navigating and simply drifted across the ocean, stumbling upon islands.

Unable to explain the phenomenon of the Te Lapa lights, in 1993 Marianne George went on a journey with Lewis to investigate the phenomenon.

On the islands, they met with the chief of Taumako Island and an experienced sailor. With his help, the scientist saw the phenomenon many times and was able to describe it in detail.

Marianne George spoke about Te Lapa lights as a natural phenomenon that causes a glow on the water. It really helped to navigate the ocean, but the maximum distance from which Te Lapa could be seen was about 190 kilometers.

According to scientists, the lights are a linear light that appears on the horizon. It is best seen at night. Lewis, when he saw the lights, described them as "streaks," "flickers," "flashes," "arrows," or "lights." He also noticed that the flickering became more frequent closer to the shore.

At the same time, George ruled out a number of possible phenomena that could be the source of the Te Lapa lights: St. Elmo's lights, comets, celestial bodies, mirages, rainbows, auroras, and ball lightning.

Long before the first European travelers, Polynesian seafarers conquered the Pacific Ocean in their primitive canoes, covering vast distances. The story of their success still amazes scientists.

