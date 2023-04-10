The fall of the 'Ferris wheel' in Russia was caught on video (creepy footage)

A Ferris wheel collapsed in the city of Arsenyev in Russian Primorye. The city authorities said that the wheel was knocked down by utility workers and that it was planned.

Footage of the "Ferris wheel" falling was caught on video. Social media users started writing angry comments and accusing the government of negligence.

However, officials say that the wheel was old and dropped on purpose. And also - by 2026, they allegedly plan to build a new park with new attractions at that place.

However, the prosecutor's office raised questions about the safety of the construction analysis. The agency announced that it will conduct an inspection and assess the quality of compliance with safety requirements during the works.

