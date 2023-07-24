Fraud through phishing sites: how to protect yourself

There are many cases when fraudsters conduct their schemes on the Internet using phishing sites. This is how they lure Ukrainians' bank card data, codes, logins, and passwords.

The Ministry of Justice explained how to protect yourself from this type of fraud. It was noted that in 2022, 86% of the total number of payment fraud cases occurred online.

Fraudsters can copy the design of any resources where users enter card details for payment. These sites can be very similar to real web resources of well-known stores, banks, government agencies, international organizations and charities, the report said.

Thus, fraudsters distribute phishing links on social networks, messengers, SMS messages, emails, through online advertising and online trading platforms, which can be clicked on to get caught by fraudsters.

To avoid this, you should not click on links from strangers. It is also worth checking the correctness of the name of the website to which you go and enter your personal data. In particular, the addresses of a genuine and a fraudulent website may be similar, with the exception of a few characters. Fraudsters often actively spread phishing as a purchase/sale of various goods and services.

The Ministry of Justice advises against entering payment card details on unfamiliar and suspicious websites. Before entering your data, you need to check the address of the required resource, as the slightest differences may indicate that you are on a phishing site. Whereas on online trading platforms, the details of the transaction should be discussed only in the chat of the trading platform.

As a reminder, fraudsters have appeared in Ukraine offering to receive alleged social benefits from the WFP and other international organizations. They use phishing links to carry out the fraudulent scheme.

