How to restore the shine of yellowed car headlights: a simple homemade remedy will help

New car headlights are shiny, clear, and bright, but over time, the lampshade covering the lens can fade, become cloudy, and take on a yellow tint, which can affect their appearance and functionality. Especially often, such problems arise in polycarbonate headlights, which, although it is a strong and light material, require more careful care compared to glass.

Read also: How to make an air freshener for a car with your own hands, instead of the usual "Christmas tree"

Fortunately, however, there are simple and affordable alternatives that can be used at home. One of the effective life hacks for cleaning yellowed headlights is the use of homemade paste, which can be prepared from just four ingredients. You will need:

1 tablespoon of soda;

3 tablespoons of toothpaste;

Video of the day

a quarter of a piece of hard soap (household or toilet);

juice of half a lemon.

To prepare the paste, first, rub the soap on a grater, then mix it with toothpaste, lemon juice, and soda until smooth. Next, take an ordinary kitchen sponge, dip it in the resulting solution and thoroughly wash the headlight with the hard side. Leave the product on the headlight for a few minutes, then remove the foam and wipe the headlight with a dry towel if necessary.

One of the benefits of using toothpaste in this hack is that it can hide small scratches on the headlight shade and help restore its shine and clarity. Soda, in turn, acts as an abrasive agent that can effectively remove dirt and deposits from the lampshade.

After cleaning the headlights, rinse them thoroughly with water to remove paste residues and ensure the surface is clean. You can then apply a protective wax or a special headlight care product to the headlights to ensure their longevity and prevent them from burning out again.

We will remind you that earlier we wrote about 3 simple tips that will help you get the broken key out of the car lock.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!