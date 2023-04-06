How to understand that a dog is in pain: important signals

Pets cannot speak when they are in pain or discomfort, so owners have to rely on external signs. But scientists from the University of Ankara found out that dogs can use different ways to signal their condition.

The researchers conducted a survey among 124 dog owners, asking how their pets show signs of pain. As a result, it turned out that 13 of the 35 behavioral signs that were indicated were present in the responses of dog owners.

The authors of the study believe that dogs use certain signals to alert their owners to their condition. People, in turn, learn to recognize these signals and determine when their pets need help.

It's worth noting that dogs and cats try to hide their pain as a defense reaction of their nervous system. Therefore, it can be difficult to recognize the signs of pain.

Here are some signs to look for when observing your dog's behavior:

Decrease in overall activity. Excessive licking of certain body parts. Decrease in social activity. Resistance when walking and getting up. Difficulty turning while lying down. Stiffness when walking. Excessive itching. Excessive biting of different parts of the body.

Pay particular attention to the dog's ears and tail, as these parts of the body can be sensitive to pain. Changes in behavior, such as decreased appetite, loss of interest in movement or toys, aggression or irritability, can also be signs of pain in a dog.

Some dogs may also show changes in their breathing or heart rate, such as rapid or irregular breathing, increased heart rate, which can be indicators of discomfort or pain.

However, it's important to remember that these signs may also indicate other health problems, so it's best to consult a veterinarian for a professional assessment of your dog's condition.

Learning to recognize your dog's signs of pain can help you respond to their needs in a timely manner and provide the necessary medical care. It is important to be attentive and observant of changes in your pet's behavior and physical condition, thereby providing them with an optimal level of care and comfort.

