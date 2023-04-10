What to do if the toilet tank is fogging up: a bubble wrap life hack

If the cistern of your toilet constantly fogs up, then this can become a serious problem that will require the costs of repairing the bathroom.

The fogging of the toilet tank occurs due to the difference in temperature between the water in the tank and the air in the bathroom. A large amount of condensate can collect on the walls of the tank and then drip onto the floor. This leads to an increase in humidity in the room, the appearance of mold and rot, and can also damage the floor covering. But there is a simple way to solve this problem.

One of the ways to deal with the fogging of the toilet bowl is to use bubble wrap:

First, shut off the water supply to the tank, and then remove the lid;

Rinse the tank and wait until the water completely drains from the tank;

After that, cover the inside of the tank with a layer of bubble wrap.

This will help to avoid the formation of condensation on the surface of the tank, and the problem will be solved.

