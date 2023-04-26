More than a hundred houses destroyed: Sosva village burned to the ground in the Urals

In the Russian village of Sosva in the Sverdlovsk region, 110 buildings burned down, including 108 houses and one person died. Eyewitnesses at the entrance to the village said that they could not see anything ahead and called the fire an "apocalypse." The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation is already investigating the circumstances of the large fires in the Sverdlovsk region. The Russian Prosecutor's Office has decided to conduct an investigation into the fire in the village. The acting regional prosecutor has already left for Sosva.

A message about this appeared online.

"According to preliminary information, on April 25, 2023, at 12:58 a.m., the State Emergency Service received a report of a fire on a pylon. After that, real hell began for the residents of Sosva. The acting regional prosecutor Pavel Rodchenkov arrived at the scene to coordinate the activities of law enforcement and supervisory authorities," the statement said. By the way, on Wednesday, April 26, the mayor decided to hold a meeting with the residents of Sosva.

"A meeting with the residents of the village will begin at 10:00. All interested parties will be present - ministers, prosecutors, police, and many officials will come. We will immediately consider the issues of each resident, marking each name - who needs what, who needs help. Now the fire in Sosva continues. Helicopters and fire trucks have been working, and tomorrow helicopters will arrive again. Work to extinguish the fire in the village of Sosva, Sverdlovsk region, does not stop for a minute," local authorities said on the night of April 26.

Of course, the propagandists emphasized that "the rapid spread of the fire was facilitated by a large amount of dry vegetation, wind gusts of 20 meters per second, and the removal of water sources."

"Firefighters laid main lines from the Sosva River with a total length of 2 km to supply water to the fire site," the Russian Federation said. The firefighters involved 120 people and 33 pieces of equipment, including two fire trains, a helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, and the Russian Guard. A state of emergency was introduced on the territory of the municipality. 240 convicts were evacuated from the Sosva penal institution.

