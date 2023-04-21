Ukrainian Armed Forces show how they eliminated occupants' hideout in the Bakhmut sector (video)

Ukrainian soldiers significantly thinned the ranks of the Russian army. They attacked the Russian trenches in the Bakhmut direction.

The video of the enemy's liquidation was posted on the YouTube channel of the 229th Separate Battalion of the 127th Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "The occupants wanted to run away and hide in the forest. But...", - these words began another story about the destruction of the enemy.

Video of the day

It is noted that the liquidation was carried out by soldiers of the 229th Separate Battalion of the 127th Tank Brigade (Kharkiv), the 56th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade (Mariupol) and the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade.

The footage shows how aerial reconnaissance spotted the enemy moving among the trenches. The Russian invaders were eliminated by two accurate drops. After the target was hit, our defenders fired an "additional shot" to kill the visible enemy completely.

Then our fighters recorded from the drone how the Russians began to run out of the long trench and flee. "The rats ran into another trench," our fighters commented on the video. They showed footage taken by a drone, which showed that the Russians did not manage to get far. Kara found them even among the trees. "They don't run anymore," the Ukrainian soldiers stated.

The other day, soldiers of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslavska Brigade showed a video from the Luhansk region where they eliminated an enemy tank and blew up an enemy infantry fighting vehicle that was trying to evacuate a damaged truck.

