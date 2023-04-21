'Crazy bang': paratroopers show how they eliminated an enemy tank and its crew with Javelin

Soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade spotted an enemy tank approaching the front line of our defence in one of the frontline areas. The defenders managed to neutralise the enemy military equipment along with its crew.

A video of the tank's destruction was posted on the brigade's Facebook page. It is noted that the Russian T-90 tank was destroyed along with a mine trawl.

"Soldiers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine thwarted an enemy attempt to dig passages in minefields in one of the sectors. The air reconnaissance of Mykolaiv paratroopers detected the enemy's advance to the front line of our defence in time to foil their intentions," SAAB soldiers commented on the footage.

"After detecting the enemy, the anti-tank calculations were put on alert." An accurate launch from the Javelin ATGM destroyed a T-90 tank of the Russian occupants along with its crew," our defenders added.

Recall that the Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, Hanna Malyar, said that the counter-offensive actions of the troops have already begun. She emphasised that the counter-offensive cannot be reduced to active offensive actions only, as the goal is to liberate all territories

