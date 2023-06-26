Nitin Agarwal from Delhi, India, received an online order from AliExpress after a four-year delay. He says he no longer expected to receive the parcel.

According to The Indian Express, a Twitter user with the handle @techbharatco shared a photo of the international parcel and wrote: "Never give up hope! I ordered this from AliExpress back in 2019 and it was delivered today."

His post caused a wave of positive reactions among Twitter users. They said that their orders had also been delayed for a long time. A resident of India encouraged them, saying that they should not lose hope.

For example, one of the followers said that he had ordered a product on AliExpress in 2018 but had not yet received it. Another user reported that he received his parcel after 8 months, and AliExpress even refunded him for the previous unsuccessful order.

As a reminder, AliExpress, a web marketplace with Chinese goods, was banned in India in June 2020, along with 47 other Chinese apps. Although AliExpress is known for its low prices on a variety of products, it has also been criticized for delays in delivery and selling counterfeits.

The company was founded in 2010 and is owned by Alibaba Group. In February 2022, AliExpress was included in the list of "notorious counterfeit markets" by the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

In early June, a suspension bridge collapsed in eastern India. At least 30 meters of the superstructure fell into the water. There were no reports of any injuries.

