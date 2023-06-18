Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed Russian Self-propelled artillery installation and KAMAZ with ammunition in Donetsk sector (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to destroy the enemy in various parts of the frontline. In particular, in the Donetsk sector, Ukraine's defenders managed to destroy the occupiers' 2C3 Acacia self-propelled artillery system.

The soldiers also eliminated a KAMAZ truck with Russian ammunition. A video of the successful attack was posted on social media.

It is noted that the targets were discovered by aerial reconnaissance men of the 55th separate artillery brigade "Zaporizhzhia Sich". They transmitted the data to artillery groups, which successfully destroyed the enemy objects.

In the video, you can see how the aerial reconnaissance men detected the movement of the enemy self-propelled artillery system. The following footage shows an artillery shell hitting the enemy, causing the occupiers' military equipment to catch fire and explode.

Video of the day

The destruction of a truck with ammunition is also shown. As a result of the hit, the vehicle began to burn and the ammunition exploded.

The exact time and location of the destruction of the enemy targets is not disclosed for security reasons.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting active offensives in the south on several fronts at once.

