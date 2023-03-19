Ukrainian servicemen show how they fight occupants on armoured personnel carriers near Bakhmut (video)

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the defence of Bakhmut and hold back the Russian offensive. The Bakhmut area is one of the hottest spots on the frontline.

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanised Brigade showed how they fight on M-113 and YPR-765 armoured personnel carriers in the Bakhmut sector. The video was published on the Брати по зброї Telegram channel.

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces show targeted destruction of Russian infantry trying to hide (video)ʼ

Video of the day

What is known about the M-113 armoured personnel carrier

According to the military, the M-113 armoured personnel carrier is a simple and reliable vehicle, with high manoeuvrability and track stability when cornering sharply. They are quite easy to drive, have an automatic transmission and are easy to maintain. The armour can easily withstand hits from a heavy machine gun and even a grenade launcher.

What is known about the YPR-765 armoured personnel carrier

The YPR-765(PRI) is an armoured personnel carrier in the basic version, armed with a 12.7 mm Browning M2 heavy machine gun. If required, the APC can be equipped with a 40 mm MK19 automatic grenade launcher.

Most APCs are used to deliver infantry to hot spots on the battlefield. Such vehicles are not designed for combat operations on the front line. However, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repeatedly shown that it is possible to experiment and use weapons for other purposes quite effectively.

Read also: Marines show contact combat with occupants in one of the hottest spots in Donbas

The SBU Special Forces are bringing our victory closer by eliminating enemy manpower and equipment. Overnight, the defenders destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier.

If you want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!