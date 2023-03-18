Military show an episode of battle near Bakhmut: first-person video

The Ukrainian military continues to defend its land from Russian occupiers. Bakhmut, the Donetsk region, remains a particularly hotspot.

The Telegram channel Брати по зброї showed real footage of a small arms battle in the Bakhmut area. Fierce fighting continues there.

Read also: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers show how a Kazhan drone rescued a downed DJI Matrice 300 RTK quadcopter from the battlefield (video)

"A first-person battle episode on the frontline near Bakhmut," the statement said.

Video of the day

Read also: Sicheslav paratroopers destroy occupants' infantry and MT-LB in the Luhansk region with accurate shots

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian military continues to bring Ukraine's victory closer by pouring lead on the occupiers. Thus, anti-aircraft gunners of the 5th Separate Assault Brigade shelled enemy positions and captured everything on video.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!