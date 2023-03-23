War films of the 2000s: the plot is breathtaking

UAportal has prepared a selection of the best war films released between 2001 and 2008. From thrilling thrillers to pathetic dramas, these films explore a wide range of topics and issues.

Black Hawk Down

IMDB rating: 8

Genre: war drama

Country: USA. Duration: 144 minutes. Year: 2001

Director: Ridley Scott

Black Hawk Down is an intense war drama set during the American intervention in Somalia in 1993. The film tells the story of a group of Rangers and Delta Force soldiers whose mission is disrupted when they are ambushed by Somali forces.

Despite its grim subject matter, the film was highly praised for its intense action sequences and impressive visuals. The film was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Director for Ridley Scott.

The Hurt Locker

IMDB rating: 7.6

Genre: war thriller

Country: USA. Duration: 2h 15m. Year: 2008

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

The Hurt Locker takes place during the war in Iraq. It tells the story of a team of three US Army bomb disposal specialists who, in an effort to survive, make their way through improvised explosive devices and other explosives. The film was nominated for nine Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won six of them, making it one of the most famous war films ever made.

Rescue Dawn

IMDB rating: 7

Genre: biography/war drama

Country: USA. Duration: 126 minutes. Year: 2006

Director: Werner Herzog

The film tells the story of Lt. Dieter Dengler, a German-born U.S. Navy pilot who was shot down on his first flight over Laos during the Vietnam War. He and his fellow prisoner Gene DeBruin embark on a daring escape plan, trying to get out alive through enemy territory while avoiding capture by local forces hostile to them because of their American heritage.

Jarhead

IMDB rating: 7

Genre: biography/war drama

Country: USA. Duration: 125 minutes. Year: 2005

Director: Sam Mendes

Jarhead explores the US Marine Corps' involvement in Operation "Desert Shield" through the memoirs of Anthony Swofford, where he recounts his experience of training in harsh conditions before being sent to the desert of Kuwait, where boredom, frustration, and confusion become an integral part of life. Directed by Sam Mendes, the film vividly captures life in an American camp during the mother of all missions.

Letters from Iwo Jima

IMDB rating: 8.1

Genre: war drama

Country: Japan. Duration: 2 hours 15 minutes. Year: 2006

Director: Clint Eastwood

Letters from Iwo Jima is based on letters from soldiers who served on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II, including Lieutenant General Tadamichi Kuribayashi, portrayed by Ken Watanabe. He stands out for his deep understanding and respect for the Americans as enemies - unlike many of the others depicted here. This makes him even more human throughout the movie, which also sheds light on how both sides felt before engaging each other.

