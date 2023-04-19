In Ukraine, the registration of assistance at the birth of a child has been simplified

The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified the registration of childbirth assistance for a number of Ukrainians. In particular, we are talking about female citizens who were born abroad.

Now they will be able to remotely submit documents for the appointment of assistance. This was reported in the Cabinet of Ministers.

It is noted that before the adoption of this resolution, women who gave birth abroad could receive assistance only after returning to Ukraine. However, now physical presence is not required to apply to the social security authorities.

Documents can be sent by the father or mother at their registered place of residence in Ukraine. It is also necessary to provide documents certifying the birth of the child issued by the competent authorities of the host country and legalized in accordance with the established procedure.

"Thus, the mother will be able to receive Ukrainian child support in the country where she received temporary shelter," the government said.

