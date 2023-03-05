The video showing how the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled the occupiers' assault in Donbas appeared online (video)

The Ukrainian military repelled an enemy assault near Avdiivka, Donetsk region. The Russians tried to attack with tanks and infantry.

The Separate Presidential Brigade "Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi" repulsed two attacks by Russian troops in two days. This was reported on the Brigade's Facebook page.

"The enemy, with the support of a tank, again went to storm the positions of our 2nd mechanized battalion. The assault for the enemy ended with destroyed tank and infantry, which on all fours was hiding from our VOGs [grrenades]," the message says.

Video of the day

Read also: A video appeared showing how a drone corrects the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the positions of the occupiers in complete darkness

It is noted that before that, the Ukrainian military destroyed three more tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles. Also, our defenders captured six occupiers.

The video shows destroyed Russian tank and Ukrainian drones dropping grenades on the infantry.

Earlier, a video appeared showing how the Ukrainian military disarmed several occupiers at once with a drone. For this purpose, our fighters dropped a grenade from the drone.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!