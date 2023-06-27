For the first two years of her life, the animal lived in a 150-square-centimeter cage at New York's Laboratory for Experimental Primate Medicine and Surgery (LEMSIP), which had a bad reputation. After its closure, the chimpanzee was transferred to California, where she was kept in a garage-sized enclosure. She was then transferred to the Save the Chimps shelter in Fort Pierce, Florida, USA, where she saw the sky for the first time in 29 years.

A touching video captured the moment when Vanilla the chimpanzee came out of her enclosure and looked up into the sky for the first time, after which she went to explore the island.

Her new home is home to 226 chimpanzees rescued from laboratories, the entertainment industry, the exotic animal trade and roadside zoos. Many of them did not socialize with other chimps and were kept in solitary cages.

"Vanilla is settling in very well," said primatologist Andrew Halloran. "When she's not exploring the island with her friends, she can usually be found atop a three-story platform surveying her new world. She gets along with all the other 18 chimps on her island. And she has a particularly playful relationship with the alpha male, Dwight, from whom she steals food."

