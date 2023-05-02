'Arranged an explosive salute to the enemy': Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers effectively burned down a Russian mortar unit (video)

Ukrainian defenders in one of the frontline areas spotted an enemy position with a mortar crew. It was eliminated by a precise artillery hit.

A video of the destruction of the enemy position was posted on Facebook by soldiers of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defence Brigade. Artillerymen of the 45th Brigade were also involved in the liquidation.

Read also: Ukrainian paratroopers eliminate enemy infantry fighting vehicles in the Donetsk region (video)

Video of the day

"Excellent interaction between the drones of the 103rd Separate Territorial Defence Brigade and the artillery of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade, which resulted in the destruction of an enemy mortar crew. During a drone reconnaissance in the area of responsibility of our brigade, a mortar was detected. Quick coordination with the artillery, adjustments and accuracy were the key to success on the battlefield," the soldiers of the 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade commented on the footage.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military showed how they held back the Russian invasion in the Luhansk region. Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade together with the 100th Tank Brigade managed to destroy an enemy tank after tracking its movement. The enemy vehicle exploded as a result of an accurate strike.

A video of the destruction of an occupier's infantry fighting vehicle near Bakhmut was also posted online. Soldiers of the 56th Separate Mariupol Motorised Infantry Brigade and soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade were engaged in the destruction of enemy military equipment.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!

