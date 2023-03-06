Street battles and night 'hunting': the National Guard of Ukraine showed the powerful work of Special Forces in Bakhmut (video)

Soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine continue to keep the defense in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, despite the infestation of the occupiers. In particular, special forces are engaged in street battles.

In addition, our defenders eliminate enemies at night with snipers and destroy the Russians with drones. A video of the work of the National Guard Special Forces was published on the Telegram channel.

"There wasn't and will not be a quiet place on Ukrainian soil for the occupier, and the only resting place for them is the fertile Bakhmut soil. The elegance of their work can be watched forever," the message reads.

The video shows a series of shots of street fights on the outskirts of Bakhmut. It also shows footage of the work of our defenders at night and the dropping of shells from a drone on enemy positions.

Earlier, the military expert, flight instructor and colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in reserve Roman Svitan commented on the situation in the Bakhmut direction. He noted that the Russian invaders didn't leave their attempts to capture the city.

