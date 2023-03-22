Ukrainian troops repel enemy attack and destroy Russian tank (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to repel the invasion of the occupiers in various parts of the frontline. In particular, soldiers of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade managed to repel an enemy assault.

In addition, the defenders of Ukraine eliminated a Russian tank along with enemy personnel. This was reported on the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Telegram channel.

"The enemy tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line. But he did not take into account that he had encountered our soldiers - the "Vinnytsia Scythians". The guys not only held their position, but also destroyed the enemy tank and its crew," the statement reads.

The video shows a Russian tank on fire. Traces of an unsuccessful manoeuvre by the occupiers can be seen on the road nearby.

The exact losses of enemy manpower are not indicated. The time and place of the liquidation of the Russian tank is not disclosed for security reasons.

Earlier, the SBU Special Forces destroyed ten Russian tanks and one armoured personnel carrier overnight.

