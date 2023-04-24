Ukrainian infantry destroy occupants' IFV-2 near Vodyane (video)

Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the invaders' advance in the Donetsk region. In particular, Ukrainian defenders destroyed an occupier's IFV-2 and an enemy assault group near Vodyane.

At least eight occupants were killed in action. The video was posted by MP and volunteer Yuriy Mysyagin on Telegram.

"The Russian IFV-2 and the assault group were killed by Ukrainian infantry near the village of Vodyane in the Donetsk region," the message says.

The video shows an enemy IFV-2 moving across open terrain. In the following shots, the Ukrainian military strike a precise blow, causing the Russian vehicle to stop and the invaders jump out of it.

As a result of the hit, the IFV-2 caught fire and exploded. It is likely that the ammunition detonated.

The exact time and place of the enemy's destruction is not disclosed for security reasons.

Earlier, the Special Forces used a ZELYA drone to blow up an enemy truck with its crew.

